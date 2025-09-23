Canada, European Nations Call on Israel to Reopen Medical Corridor
(MENAFN) Canada, along with several European states, pressed Israel on Monday to reestablish the medical corridor linking Gaza with the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to ensure that patients can receive critical treatment.
In a combined declaration, the foreign ministers of Canada and more than 20 European nations — among them Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland — announced their readiness to provide monetary aid, healthcare personnel, and equipment for Palestinians in need of treatment outside Gaza.
“As the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip continues to unfold, there is an urgent need to scale up medical treatment of patients from Gaza,” the statement declared.
“We, the undersigned, stand ready to provide support in the form of e.g. financial contributions, provision of medical staff or equipment needed for the treatment of patients from Gaza in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” it continued.
The ministers further urged Israel to remove barriers on the delivery of medicine and medical supplies, while allowing the UN and relief organizations to carry out “life-saving work.”
They also referenced UN Security Council Resolution 2286, demanding that Israel safeguard and respect healthcare workers and ensure their secure passage.
Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, launched after the October 7, 2023 cross-border assault by Hamas, has killed over 65,000 Palestinians.
The offensive has left the territory in ruins and pushed it to the brink of famine.
