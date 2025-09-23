Himachal Pradesh: Devotees Throng Naina Devi Temple On Second Day Of Navratri Festivities

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Sep 23 (IANS) A sea of devotees thronged the revered Shakti Peeth Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, marking the second day of the auspicious Shardiya Navratri with fervent devotion and spiritual enthusiasm.

Nestled in the serene hills of Bilaspur district, the sacred temple is witnessing an overwhelming footfall as pilgrims from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and several other states gather to seek the blessings of Maa Naina Devi. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the second manifestation of Goddess Durga, Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of wisdom, penance, and spiritual awakening.

Fair Officer and SDM Dharampal, who also serves as Chairman of the Temple Trust, visited the temple premises to assess the arrangements and ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Speaking to the media, he encouraged devotees to participate in large numbers, assuring them that the weather conditions are favorable and dispelling any circulating rumors.

"The roads leading to the shrine have been significantly improved, and the administration, in collaboration with the Temple Trust, is committed to providing all necessary facilities to ensure a comfortable and spiritual experience for all pilgrims," he said.

SDM Dharampal also assured that any issues faced by devotees would be promptly addressed by the administrative team on-site.

Zila Parishad member Gaurav Sharma also paid his respects at the temple, offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. He praised the improved arrangements and extended an open invitation to devotees to visit the shrine during Navratri to fulfill their wishes through devotion and prayer.

The Naina Devi Temple, one of the most revered Shakti Peeths in India, is located at an altitude of 1,219 metres above sea level, approximately 80 kilometres from Bilaspur town. The nearest airport is in Chandigarh, while the closest railway stations are Anandpur Sahib and Nangal in Punjab.

As Navratri enters its second day, known as Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha, worshippers observe rituals and dress in the auspicious colour of the day while performing the traditional 'puja vidhi'.

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as serene and radiant, dressed in white, holding a 'japa mala' in one hand and a 'kamandal' in the other, symbolising purity and devotion.