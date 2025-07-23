Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Secretary-General says Security Council have to rise above divisions

2025-07-23 07:04:28
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on members of the UN Security Council to move past their differences during an open debate focused on multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes. He emphasized that the council’s members, especially the permanent ones, “must continue working to overcome divisions.”

Guterres highlighted that despite the council’s challenging agenda and even during the tense years of the Cold War, its collective dialogue and decision-making helped maintain an effective global security framework. This included successfully deploying peacekeeping missions, facilitating critical humanitarian aid to those in need, and preventing the outbreak of a third world war.

