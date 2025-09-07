Aly Goni Breaks Silence On Ganpati Trolls, Explains His Side: 'Not Allowed In My Religion..'
Actor Aly Goni addressed trolling over not chanting during Ganpati celebrations, clarifying his silence stemmed from religious beliefs, respect for all faiths, and no intent to hurt sentiments, urging better understanding on social media.
Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni recently found himself at the center of an online controversy after a video from the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai went viral. Aly, who attended the festivities with his girlfriend and actress Jasmine Bhasin, was trolled for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" along with others during the event.
Aly Breaks His Silence
Speaking to Filmygyan, Aly finally addressed the trolling and explained what really happened. He revealed that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments. "I didn't even realize it at the time. I was lost in my thoughts. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations. I usually don't go, so I wasn't sure what exactly I was supposed to do there," Aly said. The actor admitted that the whole controversy came as a surprise to him since his silence was never meant to be disrespectful.
Respect for All Religions
Aly further explained that his actions were guided by his own religious beliefs. "It's not allowed in my religion. Hum puja nahi karte hai. We have our way of praying, we offer namaz, and we believe in respecting all faiths," he shared. Aly emphasized that Islam teaches respect for every religion and that he never wants to cross any boundaries unintentionally.
A Lesson in Understanding
The actor concluded by saying that he learned how easily things can be misinterpreted on social media. "I always worry I might do something wrong without meaning to," he said. Aly hopes people will understand his perspective and not take things out of context, as he never intended to offend anyone.
