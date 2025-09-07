Full Moon In September 2025: Everything About Corn Moon, Timing, Visibility, And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Skywatchers across the globe are in for a rare double delight this September. On the nights of September 7 and 8, the Moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse, often called a Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, painting the sky with a deep red glow. The phenomenon happens when Earth positions itself perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, causing its shadow to fall across the lunar surface.

Before the Moon turns crimson, stargazers will also be treated to the Corn Moon, September's full moon. In 2025, this full moon coincides with the eclipse, making the spectacle even more memorable.

When Will the Corn Moon Be Visible?

The Corn Moon will rise on the evening of September 7. This is your chance to catch the moon in all its glory before it undergoes the lunar eclipse. The Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the September equinox, comes a month later on October 6.

What Is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, the Earth's atmosphere filters sunlight, scattering blue light and letting only red light pass through, giving the Moon a dramatic red-orange hue.

Where Will the Blood Moon Be Visible?

According to BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the eclipse will be best viewed in Europe, parts of Africa, Asia, and western Australia. Partial views may be possible at moonrise in eastern Argentina and at moonset in western Alaska. Most of North America, however, will miss the eclipse.

Can You See the Corn Moon Before the Blood Moon?

Yes! On September 7, you can watch the Corn Moon rise in all its bright full-moon glory before it transitions into a Blood Moon during the total lunar eclipse later in the night.

What is the significance of the Corn Moon?



Known as the Corn Moon in North America-named after the time of year when corn harvests peak-this lunar phase has been tied to tradition and symbolism for centuries. Sometimes it is also called the Harvest Moon, marking abundance, gratitude, and the close of the growing season. Together, the Corn Moon and Blood Moon will create a night sky experience steeped in both beauty and meaning.