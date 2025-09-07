Blood Moon 2025: How Long Will Lunar Eclipse Last In India? Precautions, Timings, Other Details
The Lunar Eclipse will last for 48 minutes, according to the Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, reported ANI.
Sunday's blood moon is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.Lunar Eclipse 2025 timings
- In Delhi, the initial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:58pm. The partial eclipse will begin around 9:57pm. After that, the lunar eclipse will peak at around 11:48pm with the whole process lasting over 48 minutes, Gupta told ANI.
- During lunar eclipse, priests often advise people not to eat or cook food. It is advised to not touch idols or sacred objects during the eclipse. Refrain from touching the Tulsi plant or visiting temples. Stay out of temples during the eclipse.
During this celestial event, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'
Unlike solar eclipses, it poses no risk to your vision, so there's no need for special glasses, filters, or other protective gear.
Here are five things to know about the Blood Moon.Where to watch the Chandra Grahan in India?
North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, RaipurWill Blood Moon be visible in the US?
People in North and South America will miss out on the Blood Moon this time. According to USA Today, for those in the US the next chance to see a total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026.
