Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gang EXCLUSIVE: Director Krishand On Mohanlal's Charisma, Dream Project And More

Bengaluru: The Chronicles of 4.5 Gang, the ambitious Malayalam series from Krishand, has been receiving rave reviews due to the eccentric making and deep storylines. The series, which premiered on Sony Liv, follows a gang's escapades while exploring complex characters, layered narratives, and a fresh comedic style that appeals to both mainstream and discerning audiences. In a recent interview with Asianet News English, Krishand discussed the journey of the series, which was first pitched in 2018. Krishand highlighted his approach to deconstructing gangster stories and said that the influences ranged from La Haine to Gangs of Wasseypur. Krishand also opened up about his upcoming collaboration with Mohanlal, and the way in which access to humour can be a matter of privilege.

Excerpts from the Interview:

Q: How did 4.5 Gang come about? Krishand: 4.5 Gang was my first serious attempt at structuring plot points, episode hooks, and a hero's journey. This was before I made all my other films. During college, I was engrossed in series like Prison Break and Breaking Bad and attended workshops on writing for series. Gangs of Wasseypur inspired me to see that a gangster story could also be funny. Back then, no one wanted to make series, so I began with Ulsaha Ithihasam on Zee5 in 2018, the first mini-series in Malayalam. By 2020, Sony approved 4.5 Gang. Work began in 2023, and it released in 2025.

Q: Did the long development period influence the story?

Krishand: Yes, when you sit on a story for years, it absorbs other ideas. For instance, the elder brother's death was first in 4.5 Gang but also appears in Aavasavyuham. Some ideas are persistent. I also made Sangharsha Ghadana deliberately different, it's less about spoofing and more about making character emotions accessible, like Maithreyan noticing someone's sadness.

Q: Was breaking stereotypes a goal?

Krishand: Not deliberately. Most gangster tales are one-sided, often written by ghostwriters. I've done ghostwriting myself, so I wanted to explore multiple perspectives. The unreliable narrator is recurrent in my work. it reflects our postmodern reality where marginalized voices rarely write their own stories fully. Even names and some plot points in 4.5 Gang are drawn from real-life experiences.

Q: What were your cinematic influences?

Krishand: Films like La Haine, Gomorrah, Delhi Belly, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2, Layer Cake, Meeruthiya Gangsters, and Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger shaped the tone. We consciously avoided reusing GOW's music, exploring different genres to support storytelling. Music is part of the narrative itself, Darshana's vocals in one scene, with lyrics by Ajit and Aleena, add poetry and depth.

Q: How do Sooraj and Varkey contribute musically?

Krishand: Sooraj experiments; Varkey is a blast. Varkey thinks in music and sound together, producing pure madness and songs like Jwalayaayi. For example, in one scene, a character initially refuses to sing, then bursts into song perfectly. These musical jokes are experimental, mixing postmodern ideas, sound, and humor. It's about blending ideas, not about purity.

Q: What's the update on the project with Mohanlal?

Krishand: We are still in talks. Mohanlal is a strong economic brand and keeps the market alive. I have shared the story with him. I aim for fun, commercial cinema while being cautious, not experimenting recklessly to avoid harming the industry.

Q: How do you approach humor in your work?

Krishand: Landing a joke is tough. the first one sets the tone. We improvise, test reactions, and accept that some jokes won't work for everyone. I avoid elitist comedy, language, body humor, and everyday jokes all matter. Audience taste evolves: once they laugh at something simple, they appreciate sharper humor. Humor and storytelling are like crafting a cartoon, building worlds and characters beyond reality, using technology creatively.

Q: What is your dream film?Krishand: We are working in a small industry and there are limitations. But I want to create something like Guardians of the Galaxy, creating worlds and characters that do not exist in real life. I would love to explore cinematic storytelling to the maximum using all the latest technology.

Q: What can we expect from your next film Masthishka Maranam? Krishand: It is of the cyberpunk genre and way more crazy than any other films I have done. It will be a proper theatrical release, with trailers and other promotional stuff dropping soon.