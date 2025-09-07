The Weekly Wicket: Dhoni's Hookah Controversy To Breetzke's ODI Record - Cricket's Top Highlights (PICS)

The Weekly Wicket: The first week of September saw a mix of controversies and milestones in cricket. From MS Dhoni's hookah controversy and Matthew Breetzke's ODI to Mitchell Starc's T20I retirement, the week was full of headlines.

The first week of September has been quite something of a rollercoaster, with controversies, retirements, records, and historic wins that have been making headlines on and off the field over the past week. The cricketing week was nothing short of action-packed, blending controversies with milestone moments that lit up the sport.

As the first week of September concludes, let's take a look at the top highlights and key stories that dominated the headlines over the past week.

Former India all-rounder turned commentator Irfan Pathan's old video of an interview gained traction on social media when he mentioned MS Dhoni's alleged use of a hookah during his time with Team India. In a viral video, Pathan shed light on the lack of communication when he was dropped from the team during the Australia series in 2008. He further stated that Dhoni favoured those players who allegedly set up a hookah for him.

However, Irfan Pathan broke his silence a few days after the video sparked a discussion on social media, stating that the old video is being misused, taken out of context to create controversy on MS Dhoni. He also questioned the fan war and PR-driven agendas behind it.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was at the centre of the IPL 2008 slapgate controversy, slammed league founder, former chairman and commissioner, Lalit Modi, for releasing the footage of the incident involving Sreesanth. Speaking amid Ganpati Celebrations in Mumbai, Harbhajan admitted it was his mistake and acknowledged it on every platform.

However, the 45-year-old suspected Lalit Modi of having a 'selfish motive' behind the release of the controversial footage, adding that it seemed unnecessary to publicize the video of the incident, which took place almost two decades ago, as everyone had moved on from it.

Just five months before the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20Is. Starc's T20I retirement announcement came when Cricket Australia announced the squad for the series against New Zealand on Tuesday, September 2. The T20 World Cup will take place in February-March next year and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

After stepping away from the T20Is, Starc will prioritize the Tests and ODI cricket, with the focus on the upcoming ODI series against India and the Ashes series against England, which will take place in October and November, respectively. However, the pacer will likely feature in the IPL and other T20 Leagues. Mitchell Starc retired as the leading wicket-taker by an Australian pacer, with 79 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 23.81 and an economy rate of 7.74 in 65 matches.

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke has been on an impressive run of form since his ODI debut earlier this year. Breetzke kicked off his ODI debut with a brilliant 150 against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series, and then he registered scores of 83 against Pakistan, 57, and 88 against Australia.

The young batter's 85-run knock against England at Lord's was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in as many ODIs, making him the fourth South African batter after Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock, and Heinrich Klaasen to achieve this feat. Additionally, Breetzke holds the record for most runs after five ODI matches, amassing 463 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 92.60.

Under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, South Africa ended the 27-year drought of winning an ODI series against England in England. The Proteas kicked off the ongoing three-match ODI series with a seven-wicket win in the opening match at Headingley, with Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj emerging as star performers.

In the second ODI, South Africa pulled off a thrilling five-run win despite England's brilliant display in a 331-run chase. With two consecutive ODI victories, the Temba Bavuma-led side sealed the series with a match to go at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The Proteas will now aim to complete a historic sweep and cap off their tour with a clean 3–0 whitewash.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India squad arrived in Dubai on Thursday and began their first training session under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff at the ICC Academy Ground ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Men in Blue's training kit had only 'India' written on it, with no sponsor logo, as Dream11 pulled out of the contract with BCCI after the passage of the Online Gaming Act.

With the passing of the Online Gaming Bill by the government, it effectively put a blanket ban on online gaming platforms, forcing companies like Dream11 to withdraw from sports sponsorships. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for Team India's title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan pulled off one of the biggest upsets by defeating Pakistan in the ongoing tri-series. Afghanistan opted to bat first by skipper Rashid Khan and posted a respectable total of 169/5, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Ibrahim Zadran (65) and Sediquallah Atal (64). The middle order's lack of contribution failed to take Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.

However, Afghanistan successfully managed to defend the total as they restricted Pakistan to 151/9, despite Haris Rauf's quickfire 34 off 16 balls, securing an 18-run victory, a morale-boosting win that strengthens their confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The two sides will face off in the tri-series final, which will take place on Sunday, September 7.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket at the domestic and international levels. Mishra retired from his career after making his last appearance for Team India in 2017. The 42-year-old took to his social media handles and announced his decision to move on from the sport he played for 25 years, while thanking the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, support staff, teammates, friends, and family for their unwavering support throughout his career.

After making his international debut for Team India in a TVS Cup match against South Africa in Dhaka in 2003, the veteran spinner went on to play in 36 ODIs, 22 Tests, and 10 T20Is. Amit Mishra took 156 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers, at an average of 28.62 and an economy rate of 3.69 in 68 matches for India.

Zimbabwe stunned the cricketing world with their fiery display of bowling to bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 80 in 17.4 overs in the second T20I at Harare. Skipper Sikandar Raza's decision to bowl first did not backfire as his bowlers exploited the conditions brilliantly. Raza (3/11), Brad Evans (3/15), and Blessing Muzarabani (2/14) were instrumental in dismantling Sri Lanka's batting order, combining for eight wickets. Sri Lanka's top scorer was Kamil Mishara, scoring 20 off 20 balls.

Sri Lanka tried to fight back with their bowling, but Zimbabwe chased down a just 84-run target in 14.5 overs. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera had an impressive outing by registering figures of 3/19 at an economy rate of 4.80 in 4 overs, but it went in vain. Zimbabwe levelled the three-match series 1-1 and set up a thrilling series decider.