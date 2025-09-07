“He Drives To Earn But Carries What He Lives For”: Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral With Baby Strapped To Chest (Watch)

In a touching display of dedication and responsibility, a Bengaluru auto driver was recently captured driving through traffic while carrying a baby strapped securely to his chest. The emotional video, which has gone viral on social media, highlights the struggles and sacrifices many working parents face every day.

Shared on Instagram with the caption,“He drives to earn but carries what he lives for,” the video has sparked widespread admiration for the father's commitment to both his work and his family. Viewers have been moved by the calm, careful manner in which he navigates busy streets while ensuring the baby's safety and comfort.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Originally posted in July, the video gained traction recently as users began sharing it across platforms. Many praised the father for his multitasking ability and unwavering care, calling it a heartwarming example of parental dedication. Comments flooded in expressing both amazement and concern for the baby's safety.

Users Admire The Father's Commitment

Social media users lauded the auto driver's efforts:

One user recalled a personal encounter, writing,“At Banaswadi signal, this auto driver noticed my Punjab-registered car and struck up a conversation. He shared his curiosity and appreciation for Punjabis, and even spoke about his daughter. I was truly amazed by his dedication.”

Another commented,“Personally, it is a sentimental post for me.”

A third user wished him well, writing,“May you have only success.”

Many highlighted the broader reality, noting that countless people work under tough conditions to support their families, often risking their lives in the process.

Reflection On India's Struggles

While the video has a heartwarming element, it also underscores serious societal issues. Many pointed out that no father should have to choose between earning a living and ensuring his child's safety. The incident reflects systemic gaps in providing safe childcare and basic dignity for workers. It is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by many families across India, where survival often takes precedence over safety.

Bengaluru Auto Drivers: Beyond The Stereotypes

Although Bengaluru's auto drivers sometimes face criticism for reckless driving or other issues, this video highlights a different side. Many drivers are known for their quirky, innovative, and often heartwarming ways of going about their daily lives. This father's act demonstrates the human stories behind the wheel-dedication, love, and resilience in the face of adversity.