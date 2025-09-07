Mumbai Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi Holiday Tomorrow: Check What's Open, What's Closed On September 8
“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.Also Read | Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday in Mumbai shifted to new date – Here's why Here's what will remain open and closed in Mumbai on September 8:Schools
Yes, the schools in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain closed on Monday, September 8. This is because the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on September 5 was rescheduled to Monday.Offices
Since September 8 is a public holiday in Mumbai, the government offices will remain closed on Monday.
However, private offices may or may not be closed for this public holiday.Banks
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays, money market and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on September 8.Stock market
According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, 8 September is not a trading holiday. All trading activities on the stock exchanges will remain functional on that day.Also Read | Stock Market Holiday: Is D-Street open or shut tomorrow for Eid Milad-un-Na? Shops
Mumbai shops will largely remain open on Monday, September 8. However, a few shopkeepers may choose to stay closed for the day, according to personal preference.Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday moved?
The Maharashtra government shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September.
The change was made to“maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi,” 6 September, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi . Lord Ganesha idols were immersed in water following public processions.Also Read | PM Narendra Modi extends Milad-un-Nabi, Teachers Day wishes to India Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam, and is celebrated by Muslims across the world.
The Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, while Shi'as mark it on the 17th day of the month.
