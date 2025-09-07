Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan: Ganesh Idol Immersion At Girgaon Chowpatty In Mumbai DELAYED For The First Time Amid High Tide

MENAFN - Live Mint)The immersion of one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganpati idols during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Lalbaugcha Raja, was delayed on Sunday, a report said.

According to the report by PTI quoting sources, an unexpected rise in the Arabian Sea waters due to a high tide delayed the Lalbaugcha Raja idol immersion.

This is the first time that the immersion of the idol has been delayed, the sources quoted by PTI said.

Usually, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh ido immersion is carried away by shifting an idol on a raft before 9 am, in the deep sea at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai.

Thousands of devotees continued to wait at Chowpatty to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha despite the delay.

Why is Lalbaugcha Raja immersion delayed?

The immersion procession of the idol started on Saturday and it was brought to Girgaon Chowpatty early Sunday morning, coinciding with a strong high tide.

The swift water surge caused a platform carrying the idol to start floating, making it difficult to align it properly with the raft meant to carry the idol into the deeper sea for immersion.

For about three hours, the Ganesh idol was in a few feet deep waters, with 15 to 20 volunteers and fishermen trying to maintain its balance.

After more than one-and-a-half hours of efforts by local fishermen and volunteers, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal decided to wait for the water to recede after the high tide of 4.42 metres at around 11.40 am.

The immersion will now be carried out once the tide subsides to a safer level, the sources said.

The mandal would use a new big size raft for the immersion this year, they said.

The mandal office-bearers -- Sudhir Salavi and Balasaheb Kamble -- could not be contacted for information despite repeated attempts.

Scores of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty beach to bid their final goodbye to Mumbai's iconic Ganpati Lalbaugcha Raja. Anant Ambani joined the procession to mark the last day of the Ganpati festival, also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Civic and police authorities were present at the site and closely monitoring the situation.

