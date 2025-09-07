Bengaluru: Boy Hits Head On Overhead Barrier While Popping Out Of Car Sunroof Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Bengaluru: A shocking Bengaluru road incident has raised serious concerns about child car safety and the dangers of misusing car sunroofs. A viral video shows a young boy popping his head out of a moving car's sunroof, only to strike an overhead barrier. The boy collapses back into the vehicle, leaving viewers horrified and sparking widespread discussion about road safety in India.

Carefree Moment Turns Dangerous

The video illustrates how quickly a carefree act can become life-threatening. What began as a playful moment escalated into a severe sunroof accident, highlighting the risks of standing or leaning out of a car while it's in motion.

Next time when you leave your kids popping their heads out, think once again! twitter/aiuHQ62XN1

- ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) September 7, 2025

Authorities Warn Against Unsafe Travel Behaviour

Authorities and road safety experts have reiterated that sunroofs are not designed for passengers to stick their heads out. Misuse of this feature can result in serious injuries or fatalities. Officials stress that parents and drivers must follow safety guidelines to prevent such reckless driving accidents.

A Stark Reminder For Parents And Drivers

The incident has sparked discussions about parental responsibility and driver awareness. Road safety advocates have urged families to exercise caution and prevent children from engaging in such risky behavior while traveling. Experts say that parents must prioritise safety over thrill, ensuring that car features like sunroofs are used responsibly.

Public Reactions To The Shocking Video

One user expressed sadness but also pointed out the lesson from the incident, saying they had been waiting for a clip like this to make optimism-biased Indian drivers realise such dangers are real.

Another user called it heartbreaking, adding that the poor child might be badly hurt and that it was terrible for parents to allow kids to stick their heads out of a car.

A third user was more blunt, calling the act“baffling stupidity” and remarking that some parents should not have had kids at all.

Someone else reminded that road safety experts and traffic police had been warning about this danger for years, calling the incident“so tragic.”

One shocked viewer reacted,“Omg... horrible. Poor child. Parents are fully responsible. Not sure why these sunroof features are even provided in India. They should be banned.”

Omg..horrible. Poor child. Hope the child is safe are fully responsible for this accident. Not sure why these sunroof features are provided in India. It needs to be banned.

- Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 7, 2025

Another user shared frustration over repeated negligence, writing that despite constant warnings, people ignore the simple rule: never use the sunroof while the car is in motion.“It's not a funroof, it's a safety hazard,” they added.

Some users felt disappointed that a few were laughing at the incident. One person said,“My heart goes out to the poor kid. It wasn't worth the risk. Parents are 100% responsible.”

In a tragic personal account, one user shared that a young girl in their neighborhood had lost her life on Independence Day while popping her head out of a sunroof. They warned:“Parents, beware-it's a sunroof, not a funroof.”

A girl in my neighbourhood(8 or 9) lost her life - while popping her head out of sunroof during Ann independence day joy ride beware the sunroof isn't a funroof is only a Sunroof.

- Rahul Birendra Singh (@RBStheFree) September 7, 2025