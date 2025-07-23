Gupshup Raises Over $60 Million From Globespan And Evolutionx To Fuel Conversational Engagement Growth And Market Expansion
The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance sales velocity, product innovation, and deepen market presence across key verticals, globally. Gupshup is experiencing unprecedented demand for its platform, driven by the AI transformation across the world.
"Gupshup has turned the vision of Conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We're proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers", said Andy Goldfarb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Globespan Capital Partners . "From India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, Gupshup's Conversation Cloud and AI Agents are transforming customer and employee interactions. As Meta's Partner of the Year, they're building the foundation for AI-powered messaging at scale."
"Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice, which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion," said Rahul Shah, Partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital. " Gupshup is well-poised to lead the AI transformation worldwide, and we are excited to work with them and support them in this journey. With this investment, we continue our strategy of investing in category-leading growth stage companies in Asia".
"We're at an inflection point where AI Agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognize that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity", said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup.
The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalized, human-like conversations. Through solutions like Conversational AI Agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalize, and Campaign Manager, businesses can handle everything from product discovery and purchasing to customer support and retention, representing a significant evolution from traditional chatbots to autonomous agents.
Gupshup's platform already powers 120 Billion+ messages annually for thousands of enterprises, with advanced AI capabilities that position it as the comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to implement conversational engagement at scale.
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Gupshup Technologies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment