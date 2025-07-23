Center For Countering Disinformation: Railway Junction Used By Russian Military-Industrial Complex Attacked In Novocherkassk
This section connects the strategic directions: Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh, Volgograd, and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
“It is through this junction that equipment, ammunition, fuel resources, and personnel are transferred to the border with Ukraine,” Kovalenko said.
The operation of logistics units of the 1061st Logistics Center of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the distribution of weapons, fuel, and ammunition, has also been recorded in Novocherkassk.
According to Kovalenko, hubs such as Novocherkassk are the arteries that feed Russia's war machine. Without them, supplies to the front lines would stop.
As reported by Ukrinform, a giant petrochemical plant that produces raw materials for explosives was attacked in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.
