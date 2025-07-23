Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Center For Countering Disinformation: Railway Junction Used By Russian Military-Industrial Complex Attacked In Novocherkassk

2025-07-23 02:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram .

This section connects the strategic directions: Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh, Volgograd, and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

“It is through this junction that equipment, ammunition, fuel resources, and personnel are transferred to the border with Ukraine,” Kovalenko said.

The operation of logistics units of the 1061st Logistics Center of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the distribution of weapons, fuel, and ammunition, has also been recorded in Novocherkassk.

According to Kovalenko, hubs such as Novocherkassk are the arteries that feed Russia's war machine. Without them, supplies to the front lines would stop.

Read also: Meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to take place in Istanbul today

As reported by Ukrinform, a giant petrochemical plant that produces raw materials for explosives was attacked in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

