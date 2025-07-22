403
Sharp Rise In Acute Flaccid Paralysis Cases In Gaza Raises Fears Of Polio Outbreak
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, July 22 (Petra) The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 45 cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) during June and July 2025 an unprecedented spike that has raised concerns over a potential outbreak of polio or Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).
In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry said the lack of diagnostic capabilities in the besieged enclave prevents confirmation of whether the cases are polio-related or indicative of GBS.
The ministry attributed the rise in AFP cases to catastrophic environmental and health conditions in Gaza, including water contamination, collapsed sanitation systems, mounting waste, widespread infectious diseases, malnutrition, and weakened immunity among the population.
It called on the international community, humanitarian organizations, and global institutions to act urgently to halt the ongoing assault, rescue the collapsed health system, and improve living conditions in the Strip.
