Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Rises To Seven
"There are now seven confirmed injured, including one child. Two people have been hospitalized, four are receiving outpatient treatment, and one person received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.
The Russian drone strikes also caused power outages in parts of the city, affecting public transport.Read also: Russian drone strike on Sumy kills 60-year-old woman
Due to the disruptions, trolleybus service on certain routes has been suspended.
"Sumy municipal transport operator Elektroavtotrans reports that due to a lack of electricity in areas including Brytanska Street, the railway station, and Levanevskoho Street, trolleybus service without autonomous power is temporarily halted," the city council said.
Trolleybus operations on Peremohy Avenue have since resumed.
The attack damaged civilian infrastructure in Sumy. Earlier, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed during a separate drone strike on the city.
Photo credit: Sumy Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment