Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Rises To Seven

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy City Council announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are now seven confirmed injured, including one child. Two people have been hospitalized, four are receiving outpatient treatment, and one person received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

The Russian drone strikes also caused power outages in parts of the city, affecting public transport.

Russian drone strike on Sumy kills 60-year-old woman

Due to the disruptions, trolleybus service on certain routes has been suspended.

"Sumy municipal transport operator Elektroavtotrans reports that due to a lack of electricity in areas including Brytanska Street, the railway station, and Levanevskoho Street, trolleybus service without autonomous power is temporarily halted," the city council said.

Trolleybus operations on Peremohy Avenue have since resumed.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure in Sumy. Earlier, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed during a separate drone strike on the city.

Photo credit: Sumy Regional Military Administration