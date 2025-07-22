Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Rises To Seven

Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Rises To Seven


2025-07-22 03:08:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy City Council announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are now seven confirmed injured, including one child. Two people have been hospitalized, four are receiving outpatient treatment, and one person received medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

The Russian drone strikes also caused power outages in parts of the city, affecting public transport.

Read also: Russian drone strike on Sumy kills 60-year-old woman

Due to the disruptions, trolleybus service on certain routes has been suspended.

"Sumy municipal transport operator Elektroavtotrans reports that due to a lack of electricity in areas including Brytanska Street, the railway station, and Levanevskoho Street, trolleybus service without autonomous power is temporarily halted," the city council said.

Trolleybus operations on Peremohy Avenue have since resumed.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure in Sumy. Earlier, it was reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed during a separate drone strike on the city.

Photo credit: Sumy Regional Military Administration

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109833730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search