PM: Cabinet Sessions In Governorates Crucial For Unified Development Planning, 2Nd Add

Hassan also announced the establishment of a high-standard teachers' club in Jerash and plans to develop similar facilities across all governorates for teachers and their families.He praised Jordan's universities and their graduates, calling them a source of national pride. However, he acknowledged challenges in the higher education system and said reforms would continue to align outcomes with labor market needs and boost performance.On regional affairs, the Prime Minister said Jordan's neighborhood was undergoing "profound transformations" and reiterated the country's belief in a shared Arab future.Hassan highlighted Jordan's central role in Syria over the past days, affirming Amman's support for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and recovery. "Our relations with the Syrian government are excellent, and we are engaged in positive and optimistic consultations across all sectors," he added.He confirmed Jordan's continued support for Syria through diplomacy, civil defense, humanitarian assistance, technical expertise, and administrative cooperation. He noted improved conditions at the Sweida border and said Jordan played a key diplomatic role in stabilizing the situation.Regarding the war in Gaza, Hassan said: "We hope the Israeli brutality and the tragedy in Gaza end soon. Our top priority remains delivering humanitarian aid and helping the people of Gaza endure."He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to the Palestinian cause, calling the protection of Palestinians on their land the most urgent objective. "This is essential for continuing our efforts with the international community to realize a Palestinian state and restore legitimate rights," he said.He noted that Jordan continues to deliver aid to Gaza daily under extremely difficult conditions. "Our efforts have not stopped for a single day or hour," he emphasized.In Jerash's tourism sector, Hassan revealed plans for a major tourism development project set to open in two years on a site initially designated for an industrial city. The project, led by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature in cooperation with the government, will include a hotel, eco-resort, conference hall, family areas, nature-friendly playgrounds, and swimming pools.He also announced a package of water infrastructure projects to address chronic shortages in Jerash, including a summer expansion of free water tanker deliveries. The Ministry of Water and Irrigation will double the number of tankers to help mitigate supply disruptions.