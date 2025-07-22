PM: Cabinet Sessions In Governorates Crucial For Unified Development Planning, 3Rd Add

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Additionally, Hassan said tenders would soon be floated for the expansion of Jerash Government Hospital and the construction of a new comprehensive health center in the governorate.MinistersA number of ministers presented current and future projects their ministries are implementing in Jerash Governorate, covering sectors such as water, education, infrastructure, health, tourism, agriculture, and social development.Water ProjectsMinister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud revealed several ongoing and upcoming water-related initiatives in the governorate. Currently, work is underway to rehabilitate water networks in the Al-Mastaba district at a cost of JD7 million, expected to be completed by 2027. Maintenance efforts are also ongoing to address leaks across the governorate.Looking ahead, Abu Soud said 11 new projects are planned, including the development of the West Jerash wastewater treatment plant and the installation of biogas-powered electricity generation systems. The project, which also includes upgrades to facilities in West and East Jerash and Kufranjah, is expected to be completed by 2028 at a cost of JD32 million.Other initiatives include the construction of a new sanitation network in northern Jerash (JD16 million), and the rehabilitation of water networks in Al-Naseem (JD7.5 million), both set for completion in 2027. Additional projects include restructuring internal water networks and household connections (JD5.62 million), and restructuring water networks in several villages including Nahleh, Al-Ketteh, Rimoun, Sakib, and Al-Husseiniyat (JD3 million), expected to conclude by next year.Abu Soud also announced plans to upgrade the Qairawan pumping station and Jerash reservoir, build a new 5,000-cubic-meter water tank in Sakib, and install new pipelines. Additionally, a rehabilitation project for the Ain Al-Deek pumping station will begin next year and finish in 2027.Municipal and Urban DevelopmentMinister of Local Administration Walid Masri highlighted key municipal and development projects, stressing the importance of connecting the modern city to the archaeological city. He also announced that work is underway on a comprehensive master plan for Jerash and efforts to digitize 50 municipal services.