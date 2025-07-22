PM: Cabinet Sessions In Governorates Crucial For Unified Development Planning, 4Th Add

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Education and Religious AffairsMinister of Awqaf and Acting Minister of Education Mohammad Khalaileh said four new schools will be completed by next year, alongside classroom expansions in two schools and maintenance for 11 others.Future projects include four additional schools, expansions in three existing ones, and maintenance for five schools by 2027. A technical college affiliated with Al-Balqa Applied University is also being established in Jerash.Social DevelopmentMinister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa said 20 housing units for underprivileged families are under construction, in addition to aid programs benefiting over 7,000 families. She also announced future plans for 62 more housing units, and ongoing support for income-generating initiatives through loans and grants to families and youth.Transport and TourismMinister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni said the first phase of a project to restructure intergovernorate public transport has begun. It covers Irbid, Salt, Karak, and Jerash and includes electronic fare systems and GPS tracking. Services will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at a cost of JD12.9 million.Minister of Tourism Lina Annab outlined plans to establish an eco-friendly agricultural-tourism village, rehabilitate the Jerash archaeological site for accessibility, and renovate historic homes and heritage sites.Agriculture and EnvironmentMinister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat noted ongoing projects, including agricultural lending, rainwater harvesting, irrigation channel rehabilitation, rural development, and reforestation. Future initiatives include establishing a tissue culture lab, protecting forests, and supporting women and poor families through agricultural employment and entrepreneurship.Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh discussed the launch of an electronic tracking system for wastewater tankers, monitoring water quality at seven sites, and implementing awareness programs to reduce littering in tourist areas. He also announced a pilot project for sustainable agriculture at Jerash University.HealthMinister of Health Feras Hawari said a new comprehensive health center in Jerash is under construction with a budget of JD1.7 million, expected to finish next year. Upgrades are also being made to Jerash Government Hospital and several health centers. Future plans include hospital expansion and building a new health center in Al-Mushairfa by 2027.Youth and SportsMinister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat said a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool, new youth centers, and park facilities are underway and expected to be completed by 2027.