Dubai: Starting At Dh2,000, Now Everyone Can Be A Landlord Through Tokenisation

In May 2025, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the region's first tokenised real estate investment initiative through 'Prypco Mint'. The project is a collaboration between Prypco, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), the Central Bank of the UAE, the Dubai Future Foundation, and Zand Digital Bank.

With investment starting as low as Dh2,000 during the pilot phase, the platform has made property investment accessible to a wider audience. In the first month alone, more than Dh9 million worth of deals were transacted via Prypco Mint.

“Now everyone can be a landlord in Dubai,” says long-time UAE resident Ahmad Faisal Al-Jamal, one of the first to invest in tokenised properties in the city.

“The good idea about tokenisation is that we can start investing with just Dh2,000. This means Prypco is targeting everyone,” said Ahmad, who has invested Dh100,000 across various tokenised properties.

“This is the first time I have invested in real estate because the proposition by Prypco founder Amira Sajwani is really nice, targeting investors and residents with a limited income and those who have small savings,” the Palestinian national told Khaleej Times.

'My dream was to buy property in Dubai'

Bruna Brazil, 29, who has lived in the UAE for three years, was also among the first to join the tokenisation wave, investing Dh6,000 in two properties - fulfilling a long-held aspiration.

“I always dreamed about buying a property here in Dubai. But it required a big down payment, a mortgage and a lot of paperwork. Unfortunately, I don't have that kind of money yet, and I'm not ready to commit to a mortgage right now. But when I found out about Prypco Mint, it seemed like exactly what I was looking for - a way to invest in real estate with the money that I have without dealing with all the paperwork in the mortgage process. It is the perfect path for me,” said the Brazilian national.

Unable to afford a full unit, Bruna sees tokenisation as an ideal way to build a diversified real estate portfolio - especially in a booming market like Dubai.

“This is the best way to start, like you put a little money month by month in different properties, understand exactly the type of property that you are looking for, and the best neighbourhood. I think tokenisation is the future of the real estate market.”

US national Tymour Fisher has also expanded his investment portfolio by putting Dh140,000 into two tokenised properties.

“I've invested in equities, crypto and stablecoins. Real estate is one that I wanted to invest in, and I found the tokenised properties of Prypco an amazing opportunity. It's quite simple, because essentially I didn't need to get financing to buy an apartment or a full home. Unless you're super wealthy, you go through a bank and have a liability that you need to cover for a number of years. That's why I invested and was an early adopter,” he said.

Fisher appreciated Prypco's strong backing and regulatory alignment.

“Not just that it's tokenised, but also that it partnered with the DLD and we got the first tokenised title deeds, which I thought was incredible, and made the investment feel even more secure. That was one of the bigger factors for my decision to invest in tokenised property. Secondly, I wanted to diversify my portfolio and invest a certain percentage in real estate. And this was a very easy accessible way to do,” he said.

Many UAE residents investing in tokenised real estate hope to use the rental income to offset day-to-day expenses such as credit card bills, rent, utilities, and transportation.

Fisher, taking a long-term view, expects his rental income to help cover recurring costs including credit card payments and gym memberships.

For Bruna, the returns will support transportation costs and grocery expenses.

Ahmad Faisal, expecting a 10 per cent return, sees the rental yield as a passive income stream that will ease the burden of his rent payments.

Bruna is already planning to reinvest in upcoming tokenised property launches and encourages others to consider the same.

Fisher, too, recommends tokenised real estate to friends and family.

“I got my brother, sister, brother-in-law and sister-in-law to invest in tokenised projects, and they all were super happy and excited.

I would recommend it to friends and colleagues, because it's good investment. If you have some money lying around and not using it, you might as well put it to work and invest in real estate of a smaller amount,” he said.

Ahmad Faisal believes Dubai's high occupancy rates make the market a secure option for property investors.

“Dubai market is a steady market and the prices of units by Prypco were really good in comparison to the market rate,” he said.