GBP/USD Forex Signal 22/07: Steady Ahead Of Powell (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3320. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3320. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The pair will also react to a statement by Michele Bowman, another Fed official who has called for the bank to cut interest rates in the July meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe GBP/USD exchange rate dropped and bottomed at 1.3370 last week as the US dollar index rebounded. It then bounced back to the psychological point at 1.3500 in the overnight session.The pair has moved above the important support at 1.3428, the highest swing in September last year and the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern. It remains above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have all pointed upwards. Therefore, the token will likely remain in this range in the next few days.The key resistance level to watch will be the psychological point at 1.3600. A move below the support at 1.3430 will invalidate the bullish outlook and point to more downside, potentially to the support at 1.3140, its lowest point in May.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
