Matlosa Challenges LAA Boss

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – THE Democratic Congress (DC)'s 2022 polls Mokhethoaneng candidate, Ramahooana Matlosa, has challenged 'Malichaba Lekhoaba's position at the Land Administration Authority (LAA).

Matlosa told the court in papers filed yesterday that Lekhoaba's being a well-known business woman, former party leader, and a philanthropist were not the right scales to measure her fitness for the job.

He has asked the court to terminate the contract between Lekhoaba and the LAA, saying it is prejudicial to him even though he never applied for the job.

“I must indicate from the onset that I did not apply for this position,” Ramahooana said.

He told the court that he has been employed in a number of companies including serving as a member of the Board of Lesotho Flour Mills as a representative of the Government of Lesotho having been appointed by the Minister of Finance.

“I am a potential employee of the (LAA), and in accordance with its own Human Resource Policy, I am entitled to a fair opportunity to be employed thereat,” he said.

“I had and still do have an interest in being hired and work for the Government of Lesotho or any other publicly funded institutions like the 1st Respondent.”

He told the court that the reasons he did not apply for the job“are coincidentally the reason why the appointment of (Lekhoaba) to the said position should be reviewed and set aside”.

He said as a jobseeker on December 12 last year he came across the job advertisement for Director General at the LAA.

“I read the educational qualifications and experience sought from a suitable candidate,” he said.

The candidate sought was supposed to have Master's degree in Finance, Public Administration, Economics and Urban and Regional Planning and seven years' experience in senior management position or Bachelor's degree and 10 years' experience in senior management position.

“Upon sight of the education requirements I there and then gave up any attempt to apply for the position because I did not meet the entry level criteria,” he said.

On March 22 this year, he said, LAA announced that Lekhoaba had been appointed to the position for a period of five years.

The notice of appointment said Lekhoaba is a prominent Lesotho entrepreneur, media professional and former political leader.

She is described as the founder and director of Central Harvest FM, a Christian radio station established in 2003.

It also said she had a Diploma in Accounting and Post Graduate in Business Administration.

Matlosa argues that Lekhoaba“does not meet the required education qualifications that were sought”.

“She has neither a Master's Degree or a Bachelor's Degree in any of the relevant specified fields of competencies.”

“This issue on its own is sufficient to vitiate the appointment of (Lekhoaba) as the Director General,” he said.

“The decision maker acted irrationally to recruit and appoint someone who does not meet the job specifications sought.”

Matlosa argues that he has been personally prejudiced“because the only reason I did not apply is because I did not meet the educational specifications as stated”.

“I could not fathom that the (LAA) would consider any applications from candidates who did not meet the required competencies, let alone appoint one to the position,” he said.

“Had I known that the (LAA Board) would not pay regard to its own recruitment specifications, I would have applied.”

Staff Reporter