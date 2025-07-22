TRUGREEN® SUPPORTS FIRST TEE WITH LAUNCH OF NATIONWIDE TRUGREEN HAPPY DRIVE CHALLENGE BENEFITING YOUTH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amateurs, pros and non-golfers are invited to record and post their own "Happy swing" using hashtag #TruGreenHappyDrive on social media. TruGreen has donated $250,000 to First Tee and every swing posted will unlock an additional $1 donation to First Tee*.

The campaign teed off earlier today with Landon Gilmore, a college golfer at Ball State University, who – fittingly – goes by the nickname "Happy." Gilmore posted his 'Happy Drive' on social media where he challenged teammates and other notable personalities in the golf space, to ignite a wave of Happy Drives at courses, driving ranges and backyards across the country.

"What a great way to bring people together to support First Tee and create lasting impact in local communities," said Kurt Kane, president & chief executive officer at TruGreen. "Each year, we're proud to invest in this partnership and provide support to this worthwhile program. The TruGreen Happy Drive is a fun way to strengthen our communities and celebrate a great cause. Now it's time for you to show us your best swing."

Along with taking a swing, participants are encouraged to donate directly to their local First Tee Chapter at FirstTee/HappyDrive . Fans can also attempt the TruGreen Happy Swing inside the First Tee activation in the Fan Village at the 3M Open.

"The TruGreen Happy Drive offers an engaging and enjoyable way for individuals to give back," said Guy Garbarino, chief advancement officer and senior vice president at First Tee. "Every dollar raised through this initiative supports our mission to empower young people through the game of golf. We are grateful for TruGreen's ongoing support and look forward to seeing some great swings."

TruGreen has been a dedicated partner and First Tee Trustee since 2021, donating more than $1 million. Through this partnership, TruGreen supports First Tee's College Scholarship Program , which is designed to empower exceptional alumni with financial assistance, professional development and mentorship throughout their college journey.

Follow TruGreen on Facebook , Instagram and X to watch the challenge unfold – and don't forget to donate at FirstTee/HappyDrive to help First Tee continue transforming lives through golf.

*TruGreen will donate up to $300,000 total.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen and follow them on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

About First Tee

First Tee ( ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. In 2022, First Tee celebrates its 25th anniversary and reaching millions of youth through its network of 150 chapters, 10,000 schools and 1,700 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

SOURCE TruGreen