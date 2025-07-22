Quility Expands Pathfinder, Brings First-Of-Its-Kind Illustration Tool To Market
ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning insurtech company, Quility, has enhanced its illustration software, Quility® PathfinderTM, by modernizing its interface, expanding its advanced market offerings and introducing the industry's first infinite banking illustration tool which helps clients understand, with ease, how to use infinite banking strategies to grow their wealth.
Using this enhanced version of Pathfinder, life insurance agents can create side-by-side illustrations that compare indexed universal life (IUL) strategies, debt elimination approaches (Debt Free Life®), and Smart Banking concepts (infinite banking) to a client's traditional investment solution, highlighting unique features such as potential tax efficiency, cash value growth and legacy planning benefits. With improved efficacy, agents can identify opportunities, explain advanced financial concepts and close high-value policies with speed.
"We're thrilled to announce Pathfinder's redesigned UI as well as the creation of our infinite banking illustration tool – a never-before-seen offering in the industry," said Quility President, Steve Fletcher. "Providing agents with this best-in-class sales enablement software allows them to present complex concepts with greater ease and clarity – saving time, driving sales and elevating the client experience."
By bringing multiple advanced market solutions into a single platform, expanding illustration capabilities, and improving overall UX/UI performance, Quility has made it easier than ever for clients to manage, grow and protect their finances.
About Quility
Quility empowers life insurance agents with industry-leading sales enablement platforms and a suite of fully digital products, creating a frictionless experience from quote to underwriting to policy placement. Through the development and implementation of cutting-edge insurtech, Quility makes the life insurance process easy for industry professionals and their clients. To learn more visit quility .
