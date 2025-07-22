VIP Coatings Showcasing Innovative Roller-Applied Systems At ARCHIDEX 2025 In Kuala Lumpur

VIP Coatings exhibiting at ARCHIDEX 2025

From July 21–24, visitors can explore VIP Coatings' latest advancements at Booth No. 3C084 in the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VIP Coatings, a leader in high-performance coating and waterproofing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in ARCHIDEX 2025, Southeast Asia's premier architecture and building technology exhibition.Precision Meets Performance: Spray & Roller-Applied Polyurea SystemsThis year, VIP Coatings will highlight its roller- and hand-applied polyurea systems, designed for projects demanding precision, versatility, and ease of use. These solutions complement the company's established hot-spray systems , like Liquishield , VIPShield, Leisureline or Cleancoat. The roller-applied additions offer superior durability, fast curing, and adaptability for detailed work, small repairs, or controlled environments.“Our portfolio now spans the full spectrum of application methods & market needs,” explains Yousef Qashou, GM Sales & Marketing for APAC.“Where spray systems reach their limits, our roller-applied solutions excel-and vice versa. Together, they provide unmatched flexibility for Malaysia's booming infrastructure and industrial sectors.”System Highlights:Hot-Spray Systems (e.g. LiquiShield and VIPShield):. High-output application for large-scale projects (e.g., tank linings, park deck or commercial roof coatings). Superior chemical resistance and seamless protectionRoller-Applied Systems :. QuickFloor - Industrial flooring that resists heavy traffic and chemical spills while curing in 90 minutes. QuickRoll - Waterproofing membranes applicable even on damp substrates. QuickPrep - Surface preparation solutions that bond to challenging substratesKey advantages of VIP's QuickRoll, QuickFloor, and QuickPrep systems include:. Rapid installation – Minimizes downtime with fast return-to-service capabilities.. Exceptional durability – Resistant to abrasion, chemicals, UV exposure, and mechanical stress.. Seamless application – Ideal for intricate surfaces, moisture-prone substrates, and high-traffic areas.. Eco-friendly formulations – Solvent-free and low-VOC options for sustainable projects.Ideal for APAC's Demanding EnvironmentsFrom industrial flooring to waterproofing membranes, VIP's roller-applied systems are engineered to withstand the region's humidity, temperature fluctuations, and heavy usage. Whether for commercial, infrastructure, or industrial applications, these solutions deliver long-term protection with minimal disruption.Attendees are invited to discuss their project needs with VIP Coatings' regional specialists, including Yousef Qashou, GM Sales & Marketing (MEAI/APAC) and JK Tan, Business Development Manager (APAC)Schedule a meeting in advance:Contact ... or visit Booth 3C084 during the exhibition.About VIP CoatingsWith 25+ years of specialty coatings expertise VIP Coatings specializes in advanced protective coatings and waterproofing systems for global markets. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company serves industries ranging from industrial, commercial, leisure and infrastructure sectors.

