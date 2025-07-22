Neuronetics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results And Host Conference Call
The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at . To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here . While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn't helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 7.1 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, .
Investor Contact:
Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
...
Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
...
