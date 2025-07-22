403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade
Bitcoin edged higher on Tuesday but remained in a consolidation phase after hitting a new high last week. The market could continue to benefit from a supportive environment. The enactment of the GENIUS Act, the United States’ first comprehensive stablecoin legislation, marks a material shift in regulatory posture. Simultaneously, corporate treasury allocations into Bitcoin confirm institutional confidence in digital assets and investor appetite.
However, institutional activity has moderated after a series of strong inflows, highlighting some correction risks. In this regard, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows on Monday, a marked shift from prior accumulation, as inflows gradually decreased from a peak of USD 1.1 billion earlier this month.
The outflows may reflect investor caution in light of unresolved macro-risks. The looming August 1st trade deadline remained a source of uncertainty for investors and could fuel moves toward safe-haven assets. Investors could also monitor Fed membe’s’ comments, which could affect monetary policy expectations.
