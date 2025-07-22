403
KD 174.6 mn stc’s revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2025 with KD 17.3 mn net profit
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait 23 July 2025:
Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc), a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers and enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its financial results for the six months period ended 30 June 2025, highlighting the most significant achievements as well as the financial and operational performance.
The financial results for six months period 30 June 2025
KD 174.6 mn Revenues
KD 45.5 mn EBITDA
KD 17.3 mn Net Profit
17 Kuwaiti fils Earnings per share
KD 470.4 mn Assets
KD 222.9 mn Shareholders' equity
223 fils per share Book value per share
2.2 mn customers Customer base
In this regard, Eng. Muataz Abdullah Aldharrab, the company’s CEO, stated: “By the grace of Allah, Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) delivered strong operational and financial results during the first half of 2025, reflecting the strength of its strategic plan focused on quality growth, operational efficiency, and the flexibility of its business model. As part of its efforts to expand market share, stc continued to roll out advanced and innovative solutions that cater to the needs of both individual and enterprise customers. The company is also enhancing its technical capabilities, aligning with the increasing demand for digital services and reaffirming its commitment to delivering sustainable and added value to all customer segments."
Commenting on stc’s key achievements during the first six months of 2025, Eng. Aldharrab, stated:” The second quarter of 2025 marked a new phase of progress and excellence for stc, reflected in a series of high-quality milestones that reflect the company's ambitious vision and strong commitment to providing the best-in-class digital services and products.
In this context, it is worth highlighting that Kuwait stands at the forefront of global innovation as one of the first countries to adopt 5G Advanced in June 2025, representing a key step toward upgrading the digital infrastructure. This reaffirms Kuwait’s leadership in next-generation technologies and solidifying its status as a premier digital hub in the region.
Consequently, stc launched its 5G advanced network to provide an exceptional digital experience, in line with its ongoing commitment to supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 through more precise connectivity, faster speeds, and smarter networks. While 5G Advanced represents the evolution of 5G technology which is poised to transform the digital experience for both individuals and businesses, this cutting-edge advancement will offer users enhanced capabilities to improve their operations and online activities, paving the way for the widespread adoption of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.
As part of its efforts to strengthen its market position and enhance institutional performance within a framework of effective governance and social responsibility, stc obtained the ISO 45001:2018 certification for implementing international standards in occupational health and safety management. This achievement affirms the company’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment for its employees and ensuring operational efficiency at the highest global standards.
Additionally, during the second quarter, stc launched the third edition of its flagship accelerator program ‘inspireU,’ designed to support tech startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kuwait. The program aims to empower them to reach new levels of growth and innovation, in line with stc’s strategic framework that focuses on enabling entrepreneurs to enhance digital innovation and business growth in the region."
Commenting on the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, Eng. Muataz Aldharrab stated: "stc delivered strong financial performance during the first half of 2025, supported by sustainable growth across its operating segments. Total revenue reached KD 174.6 million during the first half of 2025, representing a growth of 5.2% compared to KD 166.0 million during the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by the rise in the consumer segment revenues, which accounted for 77% of total revenue. Meanwhile, the enterprise segment contributed to 23% of total revenue, supported by ongoing efforts to enhance the company’s business model, digital services, and provide integrated technological solutions that meet the needs of companies across various industries."
Aldharrab added: "These results led to an increase in EBITDA by 5.7%, reaching KD 45.5 million during the first half of 2025, compared to KD 43.1 million in the same period of 2024, driven by higher revenues and improved operational efficiency.
Net profit amounted to KD 17.3 million (earnings per share of 17 fils) during the first half of 2025, representing a growth of 2.7%, compared to KD 16.9 million (earnings per share of 17 fils) during the same period in 2024. This resilient financial performance reflects the company’s success in cost management, balancing growth with future investments, and capitalizing on the accelerated digital transformation in the local market.
Along with the continued focus on efficiency and innovation, the solid results highlight stc’s ability to enhance profitability and achieve sustainable growth. It is also worth noting that stc’s customer base reached approximately 2.2 million by the end of June 2025."
Commenting on the company’s financial position as of June 30, 2025, Aldharrab stated: "The company’s total assets reached KD 470.4 million by the end of the first half of 2025, while total shareholders’ equity stood at KD 222.9 million, reflecting a solid financial position and a stable capital structure.
stc continues to maintain strong financial solvency, ranking among the best in the telecom sector across the region. This enables the company to pursue growth and expansion projects without compromising financial stability. The strength of stc’s financial position allows it to respond flexibly to future opportunities and market shifts while supporting its expansion strategies in line with its vision for digital transformation and sustainable growth, striking a balance between investment-driven growth and operational returns.
Through this approach, stc aims to diversify its revenue streams, enhance cost and resource management efficiency, and generate sustainable and rewarding returns for its shareholders. The company is also committed to closely monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators, while executing its operational and investment initiatives with high efficiency, relying on its advanced digital infrastructure and well-structured long-term growth plans.
These efforts reflect stc’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and internal control, fostering a culture of transparency and institutional excellence, and ensuring business continuity while strengthening the company’s ability to achieve excellence and competitive superiority in a rapidly evolving business environment."
