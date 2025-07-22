403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia's Request for Joint Naval Drills
(MENAFN) Somalia has turned down a proposal from Ethiopia to take part in collaborative naval maneuvers within its own territorial waters, due to apprehensions over potential breaches of international maritime regulations and risks to its national sovereignty, according to reports from local media on Monday.
According to reports, Ethiopia signaled its intention to join the naval activities during a recent regional gathering in Addis Ababa.
It also put forward a formal request to deploy naval forces as part of an African Union-supported peacekeeping initiative operating in Somalia.
This initiative, which was introduced at the recent Eastern Africa Standby Force summit held in Mogadishu, is viewed by Somali authorities as an effort by the landlocked nation to gain access to regional maritime zones.
“We do not accept a landlocked country conducting military operations in our waters,” Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi stated, as reported by a news agency.
“Somalia has full control over its land, air and sea. Any move by Ethiopia to participate in unauthorized naval exercises is contrary to international maritime law and Somalia’s national laws,” the minister emphasized.
According to reports, Ethiopia signaled its intention to join the naval activities during a recent regional gathering in Addis Ababa.
It also put forward a formal request to deploy naval forces as part of an African Union-supported peacekeeping initiative operating in Somalia.
This initiative, which was introduced at the recent Eastern Africa Standby Force summit held in Mogadishu, is viewed by Somali authorities as an effort by the landlocked nation to gain access to regional maritime zones.
“We do not accept a landlocked country conducting military operations in our waters,” Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi stated, as reported by a news agency.
“Somalia has full control over its land, air and sea. Any move by Ethiopia to participate in unauthorized naval exercises is contrary to international maritime law and Somalia’s national laws,” the minister emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment