Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Analysis 2025: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration By Delveinsight

Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies are InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, Kymera Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Azora Therapeutics and others.

As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline constitutes 24+ key companies continuously working towards developing 24+ Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment therapies.

"Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Insight, 2025" report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Report:



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies working in the treatment market are InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, Kymera Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Azora Therapeutics and others.

Emerging Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapies such as Vilobelimab, Secukinumab, Avacopan, Imsidolimab, Spesolimab, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market in the coming years. In July 2025, Novartis announced results of a Randomized, Double-blind, Double-dummy, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study Assessing the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of 2 Doses of Remibrutinib Over a 68-week Treatment Period in Adult Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa



In July 2025, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc announced results of a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AVTX-009 in Patients With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (LOTUS)

In July 2025, Incyte Corporation announced results of a Maximal Use Trial of Ruxolitinib Cream in Adult and Adolescent Participants With Hidradenitis Suppurativa In December 2024:- UCB Biopharma SRL- A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Bimekizumab in Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in study participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).



In April 2022, Ascentage Pharma announced that the combination of palbociclib and APG-2449 synergistically inhibits tumor growth in mesothelioma and such effect is mediated by induced autophagy and enhanced cellular senescence. The preclinical study suggests that APG-2449 combined with CDK4/6 inhibitors may have therapeutic potential in mesothelioma and may warrant future clinical development. In April 2022, AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa; Imsidolimab top-line data from the HARP Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful nodules, abscesses, and sinus tracts primarily affecting areas rich in apocrine glands such as the armpits, groin, buttocks. The exact cause of Hidradenitis suppurativa is not well understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors. Hidradenitis suppurativa typically begins after puberty and can persist for many years, significantly impacting a patient's quality of life due to pain, scarring, and recurrent flare-ups. Early stages present with tender lumps, which can rupture and release pus, leading to foul-smelling discharge. As the disease progresses, it can form interconnected tunnels under the skin. Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on the characteristic lesions and their distribution. Treatment options are tailored to the severity of the disease and include lifestyle modifications, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medications, hormonal therapy, and, in severe cases, surgical intervention to remove affected skin. Recent advances in biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways offer new hope for patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis suppurativa. Managing Hidradenitis suppurativa often requires a multidisciplinary approach involving dermatologists, surgeons, and pain specialists to improve outcomes and patient well-being.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Molecule Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Product Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa By Stage and Product Type

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa By Stage and Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment by Molecule Type Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report covers around 24+ products under different phases of clinical development like-



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Analysis:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market.

Scope of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa companies: InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, Kymera Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Azora Therapeutics and others.

Emerging Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapies: Vilobelimab, Secukinumab, Avacopan, Imsidolimab, Spesolimab, and others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

