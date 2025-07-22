Maldives' 60Th Independence Day: PM Modi To Be Guest Of Honour - Check Date And Why Is It Important For India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maldives will celebrate 60 years of Independence on Saturday, July 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event as the 'Guest of Honour.' On this auspicious occasion, 8th President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu will meet PM Modi.

“Prime Minister will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26, 2025. During the visit, Prime Minister will meet H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release dated on Sunday, 20 July. PM Modi's visit to the South Asian country aims to deepen and foster bilateral relationship and defence ties between the two countries.

The press release further mentions that Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu and PM Modi will review the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.' Notably, this treaty was adopted during the State Visit of Maldives' President to India in October 2024.

From float parades, cultural performances to military displays, a varied range of celebrations will mark this day. Maldives' Ministry of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage recently released the official schedule for Independence Day, The Edition reported.

Key Independence Day activities scheduled for July 26 are listed below:



National flag-raising ceremony will be held at Republic Square at 6:00 AM

At 4:15 PM, sports and cultural activities will take place at Republic Square. Apart from school groups and cultural activities, a military drill by Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and parades by the National Cadet Corps will mark the day. Official ceremony to mark Independence Day at Social Centre will take place at 8:30 PM.

This second phase of PM Modi's travel itinerary will be preceded by a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom from July 23 to 24, 2025. At the invitation of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi will make his fourth visit to Britain as Indian PM.