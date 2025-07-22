403
Israeli Protesters Demand Hostages’ Return
(MENAFN) Israeli demonstrators calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza faced violent confrontations during a rally in Tel Aviv on Monday, as reported by Israeli Army Radio.
Hundreds of protesters assembled near the Begin Gate area, where they were attacked by bystanders, including drivers and motorcyclists passing through.
One elderly man, aged 74, was taken to Ichilov Medical Center after being hit by a motorcyclist who sped into the crowd, the radio station detailed.
An Israeli newspaper reported that multiple protesters were physically assaulted, with some being punched and others targeted by a car driver during the chaos.
Israeli authorities estimate that about 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with approximately 20 thought to still be alive.
At the same time, over 10,800 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, where human rights organizations have documented abuses such as torture, lack of food, and insufficient medical care, conditions that have resulted in several fatalities.
Families of the Israeli captives have been staging demonstrations for several months, pressing the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate with the Palestinian faction Hamas to secure the hostages’ freedom.
Since the conflict began, Israel and Hamas have conducted multiple rounds of indirect talks to discuss a ceasefire and prisoner swaps.
Two partial agreements were reached—one in November 2023 and another in January 2025.
Despite these efforts, Netanyahu withdrew from the latest agreement and resumed military actions in Gaza on March 18.
