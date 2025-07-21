Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies At 54: Reports

'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies At 54: Reports


2025-07-21 03:15:53
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Bill Cosby's son Theo on the 1980s television hit 'The Cosby Show', has died at age 54, according to media reports on Monday.

Warner drowned while swimming during a family trip in Costa Rica, People magazine reported.

Representatives for Warner did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation from Reuters.

"The Cosby Show," which aired from 1984 to 1992, was a groundbreaking show that portrayed a successful Black middle-class family. Cosby portrayed a doctor, and Warner played his only son.

