Red Cross Sounds Alarm: Lifesaving Aid To Afghan Returnees At Risk Of Immediate Shutdown
Afghanistan is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warns of a critical shortage in funding for aid operations. The organization has expressed serious concern that millions of returnees are at risk due to the lack of international support.
According to a report published by the Afghan Red Crescent on Monday, July 21, only 10% of the funding required to support returning migrants has been secured so far. This massive shortfall has left essential aid services hanging by a thread.
Adding to the crisis, thousands of Afghan migrants continue to be forcibly deported from Iran. This surge in returnees has placed tremendous strain on border regions, especially in Islam Qala, where facilities are already overwhelmed.
Sami Fakhouri, Head of the IFRC Office in Afghanistan, issued a stark warning:“If the international community does not act now, local communities will collapse under the pressure of this mass return.” He further cautioned that even basic support-such as emergency food distribution at border crossings-could soon be discontinued.
Despite the gravity of the situation, Taliban authorities have taken no effective steps to manage the growing crisis. Their lack of action is deepening the pressure on humanitarian agencies and border communities alike.
The current trajectory points toward a worsening humanitarian emergency. If left unaddressed, the crisis could spiral beyond control, affecting both returnees and the vulnerable populations already residing in these areas.
The IFRC's urgent appeal must not be ignored. The international community has a moral and humanitarian obligation to respond swiftly with funding and logistical support to avert a complete breakdown of aid operations in Afghanistan.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment