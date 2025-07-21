Red Cross Sounds Alarm: Lifesaving Aid To Afghan Returnees At Risk Of Immediate Shutdown

Afghanistan is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warns of a critical shortage in funding for aid operations. The organization has expressed serious concern that millions of returnees are at risk due to the lack of international support.

According to a report published by the Afghan Red Crescent on Monday, July 21, only 10% of the funding required to support returning migrants has been secured so far. This massive shortfall has left essential aid services hanging by a thread.

Adding to the crisis, thousands of Afghan migrants continue to be forcibly deported from Iran. This surge in returnees has placed tremendous strain on border regions, especially in Islam Qala, where facilities are already overwhelmed.

Sami Fakhouri, Head of the IFRC Office in Afghanistan, issued a stark warning:“If the international community does not act now, local communities will collapse under the pressure of this mass return.” He further cautioned that even basic support-such as emergency food distribution at border crossings-could soon be discontinued.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Taliban authorities have taken no effective steps to manage the growing crisis. Their lack of action is deepening the pressure on humanitarian agencies and border communities alike.

The current trajectory points toward a worsening humanitarian emergency. If left unaddressed, the crisis could spiral beyond control, affecting both returnees and the vulnerable populations already residing in these areas.

The IFRC's urgent appeal must not be ignored. The international community has a moral and humanitarian obligation to respond swiftly with funding and logistical support to avert a complete breakdown of aid operations in Afghanistan.

