Afghanistan boosts its domestic pharmaceutical production

2025-07-21 08:48:14
(MENAFN) Afghanistan has boosted its domestic pharmaceutical production, now generating a total of 2,356 medical products through 63 active facilities, according to an announcement by the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The statement noted, "Currently, 63 pharmaceutical manufacturing factories are operating across the country. These factories produce 2,356 different pharmaceutical items."

These locally produced medicines now fulfill roughly 10 to 15 percent of Afghanistan’s overall pharmaceutical demand. The statement also emphasized that the quality of these domestically manufactured drugs is regarded as high.

The interim government has urged both national and international investors to support sectors such as healthcare and mining, highlighting the potential of such investments to ease economic pressures and open up employment opportunities across the country.

