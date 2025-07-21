'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' Producer Tags Film As 'Most Ambitious Project To Date'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Producer Vijay Kiragandur has talked about the upcoming prequel“Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1,” which he described as“most ambitious project to date.”

“The studio was born out of both creative necessity and practical limitations,” Kiragandur said, reports variety.

“We scoured Karnataka for a facility that could house an elaborate palace set with intricate interiors, but none met our requirements in terms of scale or infrastructure. What began as one studio floor quickly expanded into a full-fledged facility.”

The investment proved strategic beyond mere logistics.

“Building our own studio allowed us complete creative control, streamlined production timelines, reduced travel costs - and most importantly - gave our director, Rishab Shetty the peace of mind to realize his vision uncompromised. It became a catalyst for the film's authenticity.”

That authenticity extends to the film's core themes.

“The spiritual resonance of the first film was a guiding force as we shaped 'Chapter 1. The audience's response to 'Kantara' gave us clarity - we knew we had to honor that legacy with focused storytelling,” said the producer.

“Instead of pursuing multiple projects simultaneously, we chose to channel all our energy into this one. Though we're in advanced stages with other pan-India films, our commitment to 'Kantara: Chapter 1' took precedence,” Kiragandur added.

Kiragandur acknowledges the inherent challenge of balancing cultural authenticity with commercial ambitions, but frames it as an opportunity rather than a constraint.

“Cultural legacy isn't a pressure point for us - it's a compass,” he says.“By staying true to our narrative, the talent behind it, and the emotions it carries, we're confident that authenticity will shine through on screen.”

Central to that confidence is writer-director-star Rishab Shetty, whose multifaceted involvement mirrors his approach to the original film.

“We had full faith in Rishab Shetty, the driving force behind 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.' Whether it was his acting, writing, or direction, his talent played a pivotal role in shaping everything we created.”

The producer said that one of the most important aspects of 'Kantara' is its focus on preserving nature and raising the conversation around land ownership.

“A subject deeply meaningful to us.”

This commitment to cultural storytelling positions the film within Hombale's broader mission to elevate Indian narratives on a global stage, reports variety.

“More than regional, 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' is about Indian storytelling. Our research frequently led us to marvel at the vast cultural and narrative tapestry this country holds. We could create years of content purely from its untold stories.”

The producer sees untapped potential in India's rich heritage, noting that“very few filmmakers have dared to explore this territory - perhaps because there's no Western blueprint to follow. But we don't see that as a limitation. We see it as a calling,” reports variety.

Asked about what distinguishes this production from Hombale's previous efforts, Kiragandur said:“'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1' is undoubtedly our most ambitious project to date - and there are several reasons why. The scale of effort, from the number of shoot days to the sheer volume of manpower, far surpasses anything we've undertaken before. But beyond logistics, this film holds a deeply personal place in our hearts.”

“It's the kind of cinema we've always dreamed of creating. At Hombale, our vision has always been to bring Indian cultural roots to life through storytelling. We've long aspired to create something for this generation - and for generations to come - that makes them proud of India's rich heritage.”