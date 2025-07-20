Subhash Ghai Emphasizes The Importance Of Creating Reasonably Budgeted Films With Strong Storytelling

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) When the veterans of the industry sit up and take notice, you know you have done an exceptional job. With stellar response pouring from all around the team of the recently released film 'Saiyaara' has received one from filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal' and 'Ram Lakhan', which defined eras in Hindi cinema.

On Sunday the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a still from of 'Saiyaara' featuring its lead pair in a playful mood.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he heaped praise on the film's team. Subhash Ghai has been in the industry for close to 6 decades. The validation coming from him carries a lot of weight given his experience in the industry.

He wrote,“When a new star cast film creates a wave at the box-office. It sends us a clear msg to investors n producers not to make an over budget film more than a good story needs, not to invest on main actors more than your production cost - no money spend on stars whims, no extra spend on marketing stunts. Audience is surely ready to accept a good heart warming film with right casting, all over India (sic)”.

“My heartiest congratulations to adi chopra n mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a hindi commercial cinema n made a film 'Saiyaaira' a history today. Good producer good director good story script। good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only. Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad (sic)”, he added.