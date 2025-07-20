Subhash Ghai Emphasizes The Importance Of Creating Reasonably Budgeted Films With Strong Storytelling
On Sunday the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a still from of 'Saiyaara' featuring its lead pair in a playful mood.
He also penned a long note in the caption, as he heaped praise on the film's team. Subhash Ghai has been in the industry for close to 6 decades. The validation coming from him carries a lot of weight given his experience in the industry.
He wrote,“When a new star cast film creates a wave at the box-office. It sends us a clear msg to investors n producers not to make an over budget film more than a good story needs, not to invest on main actors more than your production cost - no money spend on stars whims, no extra spend on marketing stunts. Audience is surely ready to accept a good heart warming film with right casting, all over India (sic)”.
“My heartiest congratulations to adi chopra n mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a hindi commercial cinema n made a film 'Saiyaaira' a history today. Good producer good director good story script। good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only. Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad (sic)”, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment