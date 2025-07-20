Where Is Bitra, Why Govt Want To Take Over The Island And Why Are Locals Protesting: All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A new report claimed on July 19 that the government of Lakshadweep is planning to take over Bitra island. The administration's move invited strong protest by the locals and Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed, who said, "The land handed over by our ancestors is ours only. Here's all you need to know about Bitra island's takeover:

Where is Bitra island?

Bitra is the smallest inhabited island located in the northern region of Lakshadweep. According to the government's website, it has a length of 0.57km and a width of 0.28km at the broadest point.

It's around 483 km away from Kochi, Kerala. As per the 2011 census, the population of Bitra island is 271.

Why Lakshwadeep administrations wants to take over Bitra island's takeover?

The Lakshadweep administration is considering the acquisition of Bitra for defence purposes, news agency PTI reported.

A government notification issued on July 11 outlined this proposal for the Department of Revenue to take over the entire land area of Bitra Island and transfer it to the relevant defence and strategic agencies of the Centre.

The notification clarified that the initiative is driven by the island's strategic location, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by civilian habitation.

If the plan is implemented, Bitra would become the third island in Lakshadweep to host a defence establishment, following INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti and INS Jatayu in Minicoy.

Strategic importance of Bitra

According to the CSR Journal , the island of Bitra is strategically important to India as it lies in a key position in the Arabian Sea. Its proximity to major international shipping routes makes it significant for surveillance and defence.

The journal further claimed that the move is part of a larger national plan to boost defence presence on India's critical island territories.

"After recent strategic upgrades in the Indian Navy's bases at Minicoy and Androth islands, Bitra has come up for acquisition to complement India's surveillance network in the Arabian Sea," it added.

Minicoy is the southern most island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, which straddles primary maritime trade routes between the Strait of Malacca and the gulfs of Aden and Hormuz.

The report also cited defence experts as saying that the military installations in these islands will help India keep a close watch on the busy sea lanes, counter illegal activities, and respond quickly to maritime threats posed by neighbouring countries.

'Balance between national security needs and residents' rights'

With the government's latest plan to boost its defence, the future of Bitra's residents remains uncertain. There are reportedly 105 families on the island and many have opposed the move.

According to South First, the islanders have started a social media campaign called“Save Bitra Island” and organised a protest in Kochi against the administration. Protestors also burned a copy of the order and an image of Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

The CSR journal reported that "as India seeks to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean through key island fortifications, the balance between national security needs and residents' rights is being tested once again in remote regions like Lakshadweep."

Why are locals protesting?

Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed criticised the government's move as an attempt to displace the indigenous population. In a post on Instagram, he said the government's move is unjust and that "this land handed over by our ancestors is ours only."

In a statement issued by his office, the MP said Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the UT and he would strongly protest against the administration's attempt to acquire it under the pretext of defense requirements.

Sayeed said that the land required for defense purposes has already been acquired by the government in several islands. He said that targeting Bitra, which has had a permanent population for decades, without considering any of these alternatives, is completely unacceptable.

He further criticised the administration for initiating such actions without any consultation with the indigenous residents, especially at a time when there are no functioning of local panchayat in the islands.

He stated that this kind of unilateral action undermines the democratic system and violates the constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens.

MP Hamdullah Sayeed extended complete support to the local residents of the island. He vowed to raise the issue in Parliament and explore both legal and political channels to resist the plan. He also demanded to withdraw the decision be withdrawn immediately.

The road ahead

The final decision on the acquisition will depend on the findings from the Social Impact Assessment and the central government's stance.

The Lakshadweep administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resetlement Act, 2013 for which Social Impact Assessment study has to be undertaken for the affected area.

District Collector Shivam Chandra, in the order, said all stakeholders, including grama sabhas, would be consulted as part of the Social Impact Assessment initiatives.

The survey of the proposed area under the acquisition would be completed within two months from the date of the publication of the notification on July 11, it added.