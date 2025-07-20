Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shusha Global Media Forum Kicks Off With Focus On Digital Resilience

2025-07-20 03:07:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, titled“Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” is currently underway.

According to Azernews , the Forum will host discussions on a variety of topics, including“Innovative Approaches: Media Literacy in the Digital Era,”“Media Literacy as a Safeguard of Information Security,” and“How the Evolution of Social Media Affects Public Trust: Within the Scope of Media Literacy.”

The event will run until July 21 and brings together nearly 140 international guests from 52 countries. Participants include representatives of over 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, and close to 80 media outlets, as well as delegates from other relevant institutions in the field.

Alongside foreign media professionals, Azerbaijani journalists, experts, and government officials are also taking part in the Forum.

Following the opening ceremony, the Forum will proceed with a series of sessions. Participants are also expected to visit the Aghdam and Lachin regions as part of the program.

