US Intelligence Chief Demands Legal Action Against Obama

2025-07-20 02:49:42
(MENAFN) The Director of National Intelligence in the United States has urged the legal prosecution of ex-President Barack Obama along with former top officials in American national security, accusing them of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy” to discredit President Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral success by linking it to Russian meddling.

According to Tulsi Gabbard, Obama and his senior security team allegedly laid "the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against" Trump following his victory over then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard claimed they falsified intelligence to give the impression that Russia had meddled in the presidential race.

"The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our governmen," she said in her Friday statement, as cited by a news agency.

She emphasized that the objective of these actions was to override the decision of the American public.

"Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” she asserted.

Gabbard concluded by calling for accountability regardless of influence or position: "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

