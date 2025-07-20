Man Stabs Wife To Death At Govt Hospital In TN's Karur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 20 (IANS) In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at Kulithalai Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Karur district during the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vishruth, is currently absconding, and a police manhunt is underway.

According to sources, Vishruth and his wife, Shruthi, had a heated argument late on Saturday night at their residence in Karur. During the altercation, Vishruth reportedly assaulted Shruthi, following which she was rushed to the Kulithalai Government Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, under the pretext of visiting her, Vishruth entered the hospital with a concealed knife.

In a brutal act, he stabbed Shruthi multiple times, killing her on the spot.

The hospital staff and bystanders were left in shock as the assailant fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

Police personnel arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. A case of murder has been registered, and a search operation is currently in progress to track down the accused.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of patients and the need for stronger security measures in government hospitals. It also highlights the growing concern over domestic violence-related deaths in Tamil Nadu.

In recent months, Tamil Nadu has witnessed several similar incidents. In June, Marimuthuman in Tirunelveli set his wife Kanthivalli ablaze following a marital dispute, leading to her death.

In another gruesome case reported in May from Vellore, a labourer from Bihar, Rajesh Kumar, attacked his estranged wife with a sickle near a family court complex, leading to her death.

Similarly, a woman, Mayillama (45), was hacked to death by her husband Mohanaraj (51) in full public view at a primary health centre in Villupuram earlier this year.

These repeated acts of violence have triggered demands for stricter enforcement of domestic abuse laws, prompt police intervention, and better support systems for victims.

Social activists have urged the government to strengthen hospital security and establish crisis centres for abused women.

As the investigation into Shruthi's murder continues, the incident serves as another grim reminder of the fatal consequences of unchecked domestic abuse and the urgent need for preventive action.