Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram .

He noted that throughout the day, the occupiers struck the Nikopol district nearly 20 times, using drones and artillery. The attacks targeted the district center as well as the Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities.

As a result, a 73-year-old man was injured and received the necessary medical care, Lukashuk said. He added that several fires broke out, and a number of facilities were damaged, including healthcare and social institutions, businesses, three private homes, four outbuildings, a greenhouse, a bus stop, a tractor, and local infrastructure.

"The enemy also struck the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district. Sadly, two people were killed, and four others were injured. An outpatient clinic, a chapel, a shop, educational and cultural facilities, private homes, vehicles, and power lines were damaged," he said.

Lukashuk said that updated information from Pavlohrad confirms that a 69-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old man injured in another Russian attack. Apartment buildings, a private home, and an educational institution were damaged.

As previously reported, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Pavlohrad during the night and early morning of July 19, damaging a fire station, industrial facilities, and a five-story residential building.

Photo credit: Mykola Lukashuk / Telegram