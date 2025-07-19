Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram .

He noted that throughout the day, the occupiers struck the Nikopol district nearly 20 times, using drones and artillery. The attacks targeted the district center as well as the Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities.

As a result, a 73-year-old man was injured and received the necessary medical care, Lukashuk said. He added that several fires broke out, and a number of facilities were damaged, including healthcare and social institutions, businesses, three private homes, four outbuildings, a greenhouse, a bus stop, a tractor, and local infrastructure.

"The enemy also struck the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district. Sadly, two people were killed, and four others were injured. An outpatient clinic, a chapel, a shop, educational and cultural facilities, private homes, vehicles, and power lines were damaged," he said.

Lukashuk said that updated information from Pavlohrad confirms that a 69-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old man injured in another Russian attack. Apartment buildings, a private home, and an educational institution were damaged.

Read also: One killed, six injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa

As previously reported, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Pavlohrad during the night and early morning of July 19, damaging a fire station, industrial facilities, and a five-story residential building.

Photo credit: Mykola Lukashuk / Telegram

MENAFN19072025000193011044ID1109821907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search