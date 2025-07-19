PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Over Rs 5,400 Cr In West Bengal

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore in Durgapur, West Bengal. The projects span critical sectors including oil and gas, power, rail, and road infrastructure.

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister acknowledged Durgapur's legacy as India's 'Steel City' and a vital hub of industrial labour.

He remarked that the newly launched initiatives would not only strengthen regional connectivity but also enhance gas-based infrastructure and reaffirm Durgapur's industrial identity.

“These projects align with our vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and will pave the way for new employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

He highlighted the rapid progress in the Kolkata Metro, modernisation of railway stations, and the construction of numerous overbridges.

Two such overbridges, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar, were inaugurated during the event under the Setu Bharatam programme at a combined cost of over Rs 380 crore.

On the energy front, the Prime Minister underscored India's strides in expanding gas connectivity.

He inaugurated the Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

Worth over Rs 1,190 crore, the 132-km pipeline traverses Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Nadia districts, and will facilitate access to natural gas for households and industries across the region.

He also laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts, valued at approximately Rs 1,950 crore.

The initiative aims to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to households and industries, as well as CNG at retail outlets.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the retrofitted flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems at Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station.

The pollution control upgrades, implemented by the Damodar Valley Corporation at a combined cost of over Rs 1,450 crore, are intended to enhance air quality and support sustainable power generation.

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister dedicated the doubling of the 36-km Purulia–Kotshila rail line, a Rs 390 crore project expected to improve connectivity between major industrial and urban centres such as Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

The enhanced rail link will boost freight movement and ease logistics for regional businesses.

He also announced that major steel and power plants in Durgapur and Raghunathpur have been modernised with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,500 crore, enabling them to operate more efficiently and compete globally.

