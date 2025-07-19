Still Stuck In Bangalore Traffic, Friend Reached Dubai: Netizens React To Viral Video, 'Mocks Entire City'
“Dropped my friend at Bangalore Airport as she was leaving for Dubai. She reached Dubai and I'm still stuck in Bangalore's traffic,” says the caption of the video shared by food and travel vloggers Priyanka and Indrayani.
“Based on true incidents. Tag Bangalore people,” the captain adds.Also Read | EaseMyTrip co-founder pledges ₹1 cr to fix Bengaluru traffic crisis: Here's how Social media reactions
Social media users reacted to it.
“THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO ME. my parents dropped me at the airport and they reached home at the same time as I landed in Delhi,” wrote one user.
“In Bangalore , 1km by car = 3 hour's and 1km by walk = 10 minutes,” wrote another.Also Read | Bengaluru traffic chiefs tell Nikhil Kamath on 'netas' getting challans
Another user wrote,“I'm not even kidding, this actually happened to me. My sister was leaving to mangalore she boarded last minute and she had already reached Mangalore and i was still onw home (not even exaggerating).”
A screenshot of the post was shared on other social media platforms. Some users, however, disagreed. They thought it was exaggerated.Also Read | Bengaluru traffic fines got you down? The total collection might shock you
“Not true! You go 3 hrs prior to INT flight... and then the flight itself is 3.5 hrs. That's a total of 6.5 hrs. In 6.5hrs, you can pass Hebbal, Marathalli, HSR, Ecity, Silkboard, CBD & back to Hebbal and to this round again...! Traffic is there, but this post is overdone!,” wrote a user on Twitter (now X).
“You can't get stuck where you are filming this while you came from the airport. You have Direct access for the Hebbal flyover from the airport but you are on the service road here...” came from another.
One user went ahead and commented,“This post spreads hate against the entire city. It mocks the entire city...”
