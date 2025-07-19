World Leaders Can Learn From President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, Says Russian Analyst Makrov
World leaders have much to learn from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, particularly regarding effective governance and national success, said Sergey Markov, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies.
Azernews reports, speaking to journalists ahead of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, which is focused on the theme “Digital Transformation: Strengthening the Resilience of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” Markov highlighted President Aliyev's role in restoring full control over the Garabagh region.
“President Ilham Aliyev successfully ensured the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. His leadership offers an important example for other heads of state who seek to achieve strategic national goals,” Markov noted, adding that Aliyev is“a highly experienced and intelligent leader.”
The remarks come as global media experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders gather in Shusha to address emerging challenges in the information space, particularly in the context of rapid technological change and disinformation threats.
