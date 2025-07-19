403
Blast at LA Police Training Center Claims Three Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion tore through a Southern California police training facility Friday morning, claiming the lives of three detectives, authorities confirmed.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described the event as a "critical workplace incident" on X, pinpointing the blast shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT) at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles.
"There were three department member fatalities," the department stated, adding that homicide detectives are actively investigating the scene.
According to media, preliminary reports suggest the victims were handling explosives when the blast occurred.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the event a "horrific incident," confirming the deaths and saying, "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more," in a post on X.
California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the explosion, with his press office sharing that the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is collaborating with the sheriff's department and providing full state support while monitoring the situation.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the city’s solidarity with the sheriff’s department during this "horrific incident" in Monterey Park. She added that the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the LAPD bomb squad are all aiding efforts at the training site, according to her X statement.
The Biscailuz Center Academy Training houses the sheriff's department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, local outlets reported.
The sheriff’s department identified the fallen deputies as detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn, all from the Special Enforcement Bureau’s Arson Explosives Detail.
Sheriff Robert Luna honored the trio, highlighting their combined 74 years of service. "There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel," Luna said. "These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families but for all of us."
He added that this tragedy is the department’s deadliest loss since 1857.
Media reported this is the deadliest explosion involving law enforcement in Southern California in nearly four decades.
The investigation into the explosion’s cause remains ongoing.
