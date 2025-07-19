South Korea: Death Toll Rises As Heavy Rains Cause Landslide National Firefighting Mobilisation Order Issued

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, July 19 (IANS) Torrential rains that slammed South Korea for four days have left at least five people dead, four missing and more than 7,000 people evacuated, officials said Saturday, as weather authorities warned of more downpours across the nation.

Earlier in the day, one person was found dead in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, after a landslide caused by heavy rain consumed two houses in a county village. Authorities are conducting search and rescue operations for two others who went missing in the landslide.

The National Fire Agency issued a nationwide firefighting mobilisation order in response to the landslide, Yonhap news agency reported.

So far, central and local government authorities have reported five deaths and four missing since the onset of rain that has battered the nation since Wednesday. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters is expected to announce officially updated information on casualties and damage assessment later in the day.

Weather authorities have warned that up to 250 millimeters of additional rainfall could fall within the day, raising concerns of further damage and casualties.

Evacuation orders were issued for 7,029 residents from 4,995 households, with more than 2,800 people still unable to return home.

The torrential downpours have inundated roads, triggered landslides and flooded homes across the country.

Overnight rainfall remained extreme in many regions.

Incheon's Yeongheung Island saw 98.5 mm of rain fall in just one hour, from 12:50 am-1:50 am, while Boseong in South Jeolla Province saw 88 mm.

Some areas have already taken more than 40 per cent of their annual average rainfall over the past four days. Seosan recorded 558.6 mm of rain from Wednesday to Friday morning, which equates to 45 per cent of its annual average.

A total of 729 cases of public infrastructure damage have been reported, including 388 flooded roads, 133 landslides and 57 river facility collapses. Private property damage reached 1,014 cases, including 64 flooded buildings and 59 cases of submerged farmland.