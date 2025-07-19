JAECOO J7 SHS: The Self-Charging SUV That Delivers More Than Just Range

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world's fastest-growing mobility innovators, is set to transform the hybrid vehicle market in the UAE with the highly anticipated arrival ofby the end of August. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern driver, the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) delivers a seamless blend of electrified performance, ultra-long range, intelligent safety, and premium design – without ever requiring charging.

What sets the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) apart is its revolutionarythat offers an EV-like drive experience while eliminating the stress of range anxiety or charging dependence. Unlike typical electrified vehicles, the J7 Super Hybrid System allows drivers to travel over 1,200 kilometers (WLTP) on a single tank and full charge, redefining convenience for UAE residents who often commute between Emirates. With a pure electric range of 90 kilometers, it also ensures peaceful, emission-free driving for urban routes – making it perfect for both the city and the open road.

This unique hybrid logic gives UAE drivers the best of both worlds: the quiet, smooth ride of an electric car and the confidence of fuel-powered backup, especially vital in areas where charging infrastructure is sparse.

The J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is engineered for the region's extreme conditions, with the ability to function efficiently in temperatures ranging from -35°C to 60°C. It promises reliable performance and exceptional fuel economy, consuming just 3.1 litres per 100 kilometers in charge-sustaining mode – a class-leading statistic. Whether navigating the bustling roads of Dubai or cruising through desert highways, the J7 Super Hybrid System offers a composed, confident, and cost-effective driving experience.



Intelligent lane support system

Central curtain airbags to mitigate side-impact injuries

Automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection Instant 2-millisecond battery power cut-off to prevent thermal runaway post-collision

Safety is central to the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System). It holds a prestigious five-star rating from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP, affirming its world-class protection for adult and child passengers, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users. The advanced driver assistance suite includes features such as:

This comprehensive safety package reflects OMODA&JAECOO's commitment to engineering excellence and occupant well-being.

Under the hood, the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is equipped with a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI turbocharged engine paired with dual electric motors delivering a robust 328 HP and 515 Nm of torque. A Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) ensures a smooth, gearless transition and powerful acceleration. It's not just about getting from point A to B – it's about enjoying every moment in between.

Aesthetically bold, the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) commands attention with its signature grille, sleek LED lighting, and sculpted lines. Inside, the cabin is a haven of luxury, wrapped in premium Nappa leather and illuminated by customizable ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Tech-forward drivers will appreciate the 13.2-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhanced by a Sony premium audio setup. The 540-degree panoramic camera provides enhanced visibility and safety, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality adds utility by powering external devices at 3.3 kW – ideal for outdoor adventures and emergencies.

With the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), OMODA&JAECOO delivers more than a vehicle-it delivers a vision of mobility that is smarter, cleaner, and more adaptable. As the UAE embraces a more sustainable future, the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) stands ready to meet the moment with intelligent hybrid technology, long-range reliability, and unmatched safety.

For those seeking even more, the upcoming J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) promises a bolder expression of SHS performance – with 596 HP, 915 Nm of torque, AWD, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

The J7 Super Hybrid System will be the first model from the SHS family to launch in the UAE, paving the way for the upcoming J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) and C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System).