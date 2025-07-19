403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JAECOO J7 SHS: The Self-Charging SUV That Delivers More Than Just Range
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world's fastest-growing mobility innovators, is set to transform the hybrid vehicle market in the UAE with the highly anticipated arrival of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), known as J7 SHS, by the end of August. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern driver, the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) delivers a seamless blend of electrified performance, ultra-long range, intelligent safety, and premium design – without ever requiring charging.
Charging Optional, Freedom Guaranteed What sets the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) apart is its revolutionary Super Hybrid System that offers an EV-like drive experience while eliminating the stress of range anxiety or charging dependence. Unlike typical electrified vehicles, the J7 Super Hybrid System allows drivers to travel over 1,200 kilometers (WLTP) on a single tank and full charge, redefining convenience for UAE residents who often commute between Emirates. With a pure electric range of 90 kilometers, it also ensures peaceful, emission-free driving for urban routes – making it perfect for both the city and the open road. This unique hybrid logic gives UAE drivers the best of both worlds: the quiet, smooth ride of an electric car and the confidence of fuel-powered backup, especially vital in areas where charging infrastructure is sparse. Built for the UAE – Comfort, Endurance, and Efficiency The J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is engineered for the region's extreme conditions, with the ability to function efficiently in temperatures ranging from -35°C to 60°C. It promises reliable performance and exceptional fuel economy, consuming just 3.1 litres per 100 kilometers in charge-sustaining mode – a class-leading statistic. Whether navigating the bustling roads of Dubai or cruising through desert highways, the J7 Super Hybrid System offers a composed, confident, and cost-effective driving experience. Safety Without Compromise Safety is central to the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System). It holds a prestigious five-star rating from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP, affirming its world-class protection for adult and child passengers, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users. The advanced driver assistance suite includes features such as:
Charging Optional, Freedom Guaranteed What sets the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) apart is its revolutionary Super Hybrid System that offers an EV-like drive experience while eliminating the stress of range anxiety or charging dependence. Unlike typical electrified vehicles, the J7 Super Hybrid System allows drivers to travel over 1,200 kilometers (WLTP) on a single tank and full charge, redefining convenience for UAE residents who often commute between Emirates. With a pure electric range of 90 kilometers, it also ensures peaceful, emission-free driving for urban routes – making it perfect for both the city and the open road. This unique hybrid logic gives UAE drivers the best of both worlds: the quiet, smooth ride of an electric car and the confidence of fuel-powered backup, especially vital in areas where charging infrastructure is sparse. Built for the UAE – Comfort, Endurance, and Efficiency The J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is engineered for the region's extreme conditions, with the ability to function efficiently in temperatures ranging from -35°C to 60°C. It promises reliable performance and exceptional fuel economy, consuming just 3.1 litres per 100 kilometers in charge-sustaining mode – a class-leading statistic. Whether navigating the bustling roads of Dubai or cruising through desert highways, the J7 Super Hybrid System offers a composed, confident, and cost-effective driving experience. Safety Without Compromise Safety is central to the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System). It holds a prestigious five-star rating from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP, affirming its world-class protection for adult and child passengers, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users. The advanced driver assistance suite includes features such as:
-
Intelligent lane support system
Central curtain airbags to mitigate side-impact injuries
Automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection
Instant 2-millisecond battery power cut-off to prevent thermal runaway post-collision
The J7 Super Hybrid System will be the first model from the SHS family to launch in the UAE, paving the way for the upcoming J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) and C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment