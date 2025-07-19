War Update: 177 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day
According to updated information, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 71 airstrikes, using six missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory.
Additionally, they deployed 3,843 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,825 shelling attacks, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Airstrikes were reported in Shostka (Sumy region), Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia region), and Olhivka (Kherson region).
In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery units struck two clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one artillery system, one command post, and six other key enemy targets.
In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 38 combat engagements occurred. Russian forces launched 10 airstrikes, 17 guided bombs, and 351 artillery attacks, including four from MLRS.
In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Russians carried out six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and Krasne Pershe.Read also: Ukrainian drones crush Russian positions in Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector
In the Kupiansk sector , four Russian attacks were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka and Kindrashivka
In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 26 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Korovii Yar, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and toward Serebrianka.
In the Siversk sector , the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions five times near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Vyimka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , eight engagements were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched seven attacks near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynivka, Nelypivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.
In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 47 assaults near Filia, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces launched 13 attacks at Ukraine's Defense Forces positions near Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Komyshuvakha.
In the Huliaipole sector , no enemy assaults were recorded.
In the Orikhiv sector , four Russian attacks were repelled near Kamianske.
In the Prydniprovske sector , six engagements took place as Russian forces attempted to advance toward the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the vicinity of the town of Hola Prystan, and Kozulsky Island.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive force buildup were spotted.Read also: Ukrainian sabotage groups penetrated 600 km into Russian territory, says former intelligence deputy Pavlenko
As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 19, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,040,950 personnel, with 1,120 losses reported in the past 24 hours.
