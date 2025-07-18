Meet UAE Kids Who Recite Call To Prayer In Mosques During Summer Break

While summer holidays are typically associated with fun and leisure, several Emirati children have chosen to dedicate part of their break to learning and performing the adhan (call to prayer) in mosques across the country, reflecting a deep-seated passion and spiritual connection.

Khaleej Times spoke to a group of children who raised the adhan (call to prayer) as part of the 'Mu'adhin Al-Farij' programme. The name 'Mu'adhin Al-Farij' literally means "the neighbourhood's caller to prayer of the neighbourhood". It aims to instil Islamic values in the next generation and foster children's connection to mosques.

Among the standout participants is nine-year-old Rashid Khalid Alketbi, a student at King's School in Dubai, whose love for the adhan started early. At just eight years old, he approached the imam at his local mosqu and asked if he could perform the adhan himself. The imam agreed, and from that day, reciting the adhan became part of Rashid's daily routine.

Passion for adhan

"When I heard the imam making the adhan, I asked my mother if I could try. She agreed, and then I went to the imam and asked him. He let me call the Asr adhan, and I felt a sense of calm (like never before)," Alketbi said.

Rashid's passion only grew. With his soothing voice and a deep sense of dedication, he eventually joined the Mu'adhin Al-Farij programme. He also had the honour of performing the adhan in front of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Nad Al Sheba Palace.

A gifted poet as well, Rashid won first place in a Dubai-wide poetry contest among 1,000 students. His mother, who actively supports his pursuits - from Quran to public speaking to sports - says his enthusiasm for the adhan comes entirely from within. He now trains at Hattrick Football Academy, where Emirati children can bond together in a culturally rooted environment.

He hopes to become an official mu'adhin in the mosques of the Emirates one day. He also encourages other children to try it too, saying it brings tranquility and great spiritual reward.

Following in his father's footsteps

Another young mu'adhin shared his story of how he got started. Inspired by his religious father, Nahyan Abdulla Alfalasi gave his first adhan at home when he was around eight or nine years old.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the 10-year-old said, "The first time I gave the adhan was at home. I used to listen to different mu'adhins and learn from them."

He began imitating various mu'adhins and eventually developed his own style, influenced by his favourite reciter, Hamad Al Daghrir, who performs the adhan Makkah's Grand Mosque. "I love his voice. I try to imitate him, but I use my style too," he said.

When asked if he feels nervous before making the adhan, he said, "My parents raised me well and instilled confidence in me. What I love most is that my voice is soft and the adhan is accurate."

Alfalasi, a student at the Scientific Research School in Dubai, regularly visits a mosque in Al Khawaneej, where his father prays and where he takes Quran and adhan lessons, "I used to go two or three times a week to learn," he said.

One of his proudest moments came when he performed the adhan at Zabeel Palace in front of the Dubai Ruler and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan. "I met Sheikh Mohammed first, then Sheikh Hamdan. After I finished the adhan, Sheikh Mohammed told me: 'Your adhan is number one'."

He recalled a lighthearted moment during a trip to City Walk with his friends, where they asked him to call the adhan in one of the mosques there. "It was a beautiful feeling," he said.

Nahyan has memorised three parts of the Quran and spends his summer balancing Quranic studies with swimming and football. His advice to other kids? "Learn the adhan now, so that one day you can become mu'adhins like me."

His mother encouraged him to participate in the programme so that her children would grow up with a strong religious and cultural foundation.

"The programme is amazing. It builds character and instils values," she said. She also enrolled her younger son, Tahnoon, who is nine years old.

"The goal isn't to win - it's for children to learn, call the adhan at the mosque, and lead prayer in the future," she added.

'Moment of joy'

Although the programme is based in Dubai, that didn't stop cousins Tamim and Hassan, from Khor Fakkan, from joining.

Tamim Mahmoud Ali, 12, and Hassan Humaid Aldarmaki, 11, joined the programme despite the long travel to Dubai. They trained under Sheikh Younis, the imam of Al Warqaa Mosque. Their commitment paid off - they were selected for advanced training at Al Maktoum Centre due to their talent and dedication. They also performed the adhan at various mosques in Dubai and Khor Fakkan.

Tamim, who once battled nerves, said calling the adhan at Umm Al Sheif majlis was a turning point:“All my nervousness disappeared in that moment of joy.”

Hassan, once a quiet imitator of other mu'adhins, now calls the adhan with confidence. He has memorised nine juz' of the Quran, while Tamim has memorised eleven. Both boys also attend classes in Islamic jurisprudence and Hadith and take part in sports, especially football.

When asked about their feelings while making the adhan, both described a sense of awe and a deep spiritual connection. They hope to become official mu'adhins in the future and encourage other children to try it for themselves, calling it a spiritually uplifting experience.